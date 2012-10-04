How To Deal With 3 Breeds Of Bad Bosses

If you and your boss disagree over a course of action but share a solid working relationship, you might be able to respectfully make your case by presenting data and engaging your boss in debate. However, what if your problem with your boss is more serious, resulting from repeated clashes rather than a onetime disagreement? In other words, what if you work for a bad boss?

The answer is that you need to take the initiative in solving the problem, because your boss almost certainly won’t. Here are a few types of bad bosses and suggestions on how to react to each of them.

A micromanager plays an overly large role in the projects of his or her subordinates. Instead of letting them use their own judgment, the boss makes every decision or dictates every step to take. This can be especially frustrating to capable workers, turning an interesting task into boring grunt work.

If you think your boss is a micromanager, first make sure that he or she isn’t merely responding to your own poor performance. If you have shown that you cannot perform good work without heavy­handed supervision, your boss may feel that he or she has to constantly look over your shoulder. In that event, try to regain your boss’s confidence through a small project. When a relatively unimportant project comes up, ask your boss to grant you additional responsibility “just this once.” If he or she agrees, put forth extraordinary effort to ensure that the project exceeds expectations.

If your boss micromanages your entire team, you can be confident that it’s not just you. Your next step should be to sit down with your boss and talk about his or her overbearing supervision. Admittedly, initiating such a discussion is a difficult task. You may fear that your boss will take your criticism as an attack or otherwise identify you as an “enemy.” Many micromanagers aren’t fully self­ aware; they don’t realize how intrusive their actions are. In my experience, bosses like these often respond well to constructive criticism from their subordinates.

After having this discussion, try to ease your boss away from his or her micromanaging tendencies. Many micromanagers have an underlying fear that something will go wrong if anyone is given managerial discretion. You can address this fear by frequently sharing information throughout the course of a project. Don’t wait for your boss to ask how things are going; instead, send a daily email with status reports and next steps. This helps reassure your boss that, in fact, everything is under control.

Some managers are on the other end of the spectrum. Instead of micromanaging their subordinates’ projects, they fail to give any directions at all. In an extreme case, their subordinates may feel that their boss is ignoring them. As a result, they feel that they have to guess what their bosses want.