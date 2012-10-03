Mobile Spat Over In U.K. As Government Brings Forward 4G Timetable

Yesterday’s crunch meeting in London between the culture minister, Ofcom, and the U.K.’s mobile firms seems to have paid off . The existing firms, O2 and Vodafone, angered by the government’s decision to give new firm EE a leg up by gifting it the first 4G license, have agreed not to take legal action against it.

Most important for consumers, however, is the news that the 4G network is expected to be rolled out six months earlier than planned, meaning mobile users should be seeing faster data services by Spring 2013. As one analyst put it, the news means that Britain’s mobile download speeds will no longer lag behind those of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Angola.

And EE has just announced that its network will go live on October 30.