The Need For Speed Is Killing Your Company

It’s hard to argue against the need for efficiency in today’s environment. In our effort to cope with the avalanche of information continuously pouring in, the velocity with which the market can move, and the relentless pressure to deliver and perform, staying ahead feels like the only way to keep up. Worse, we feel compelled to compress as much activity as possible into every waking moment, fullheartedly buying into the fallacy of multitasking as a way of maximizing efficiency.

However, this seemingly inexorable drift toward more, faster, now is coming at a price. Read the headlines and the evidence emerges: Consider Apple’s recent rush to market with the iOS 6 and the subsequent backlash (and apology) over the poorly developed Maps app, or Netflix’s hasty decision to abruptly split the company and change the pricing model, causing stock prices to tumble and legions of customers to cancel their subscriptions.

While certain situations require speed, it is simply not sustainable as the driving force by which businesses function and success is measured. It is apparent that slowing down is absolutely critical for success. Whether they realize it yet or not, today’s business leaders are trying to meet a standard for speed at the cost of their careers–trading effectiveness for efficiency, thoughtfulness for action, and reflection for impulse. Worse yet, this need for speed has an insidious way of seeping into the rest of the organization, often leading to wholesale organizational decline.

In our experience coaching successful executives across several industries, we see a pattern of decline brought on by leaders going too fast, fighting too much, and forcing too many decisions, ultimately leading to exhaustion, disillusionment, and a possible early exit.

For instance, when we go too fast–consistently and instinctively–we erode our ability to learn, to embrace other perspectives, to reflect and consider the consequences of actions, and to simply be more tuned in to things outside our normal range of vision. When we fight too much, we struggle with opposition and barriers rather than finding grounds for mutual gain. When speed is foremost in our minds, we force too many decisions because “getting it done” trumps the longer process of making sound decisions at the appropriate time.

This pattern is a path to decline–in leadership effectiveness and organizational success. But the pattern can be reversed.

Speed takes casualties, including the capacity to recognize what our blind spots are and how they affect our team. As well, we lose an appreciation of our broader circumstances. When pressed for time, we resort to drawing on what has worked before without considering new circumstances, new players, or our own downfalls. In fact, what has worked before often does not work now.