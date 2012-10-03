How Nordstrom Evolved From Bricks To Clicks

Back in May, Target announced that it would no longer be selling the Amazon Kindle . Earlier this month, Wal-Mart followed suit . While neither big box retailer explained exactly why they’ve declared war on Amazon’s tablet, the motive is clear. Every time Target or Wal-Mart sells a Kindle, they put their brick and mortar stores in jeopardy by providing Amazon even greater reach in its digital retail power grab. Viewed in this context, the tandem moves are direct, sharp-shooter responses aimed directly across the bow of a major competitor.

The real problem for big box stores is that consumers are increasingly utilizing physical stores such as Target, Wal-Mart, Best Buy, and others as nothing more than showrooms. They take potential purchases for a test drive, and then log onto mobile devices or home computers to buy from Amazon and other e-tailers that might be selling the same product for less (and pick up other household staples while they’re there–free shipping, why not?). As BGC Financial technology analyst Collin Gillis told the New York Times, selling Kindles “encourages consumers to step into that ecosystem.”

All the while, Amazon is establishing warehouses and kiosks that can provide customers in major metropolitan areas with same-day service, thereby eroding a key brick and mortar selling point in the process. The digital and physical retail worlds are colliding. With the increased competition that accompanies the phenomenon, at least two major big boxes are apparently taking a “no more Mr. Nice Guy” approach.

In truth, halting brick and mortar sales of the Kindle is really nothing more than a Band-Aid on the bullet hole created by mobility’s impact on e-commerce. The number of active mobile devices is expected to exceed the world’s population by the end of this year. That means just about anyone who walks into a brick and mortar establishment has the ability to snap a photo of a barcode, upload it to a mobile application, and compare competitors’ pricing on the spot and in real time.

Target and Wal-Mart can’t keep these devices out of consumers’ hands by themselves, and they can’t engage in the unending game of whack-a-mole that is a race to the bottom on price. As such, what’s needed is a communications and marketing approach that emphasizes everything shoppers still love about the brick and mortar shopping experience–and that does so on the digital landscape consumers have come to love just as much.

Simply put, big boxes need to infuse their online properties with all the service and convenience advantages absent from e-tailers that are often nothing more than glorified middlemen. The overarching message is that Amazon might have what you need; but we know what you need because we offer the tools, perks, and expertise that ensure the most informed and enjoyable purchase possible.

It’s a best-of-both-worlds strategy that accepts the “bricks and clicks” reality of today’s retail marketplace. Fortunately, there a number brick and mortar retailers that are already providing templates for how it’s done.