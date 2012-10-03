Obama And Romney’s Biggest Social-Media Fails

Just as social media heavily impacted this year’s London Summer Olympics, it’s also playing a very prominent part in this year’s U.S. presidential election. In 2008, President Obama showed everyone just how powerful social media could be. Now, both sides are proving just how essential leveraging Facebook, Twitter, and other online platforms are to a successful run at the White House.

As Michael Slably, an Obama campaign officer, put it, “There was a lot of talk post-’08 about it being the social media election. But the reality is, Twitter launched during the last campaign, and Facebook had less than 100 million users. We were at the very beginning of what it meant to be social.”

There’s no question that social media has now come of age–and that the online stakes are incredibly high for both Romney and Obama. Of voting-age social-media users, 94% are getting most of their political messaging from the Internet, according to a 2011 study. Those same users are more influenced by their Facebook friends than the evening news. In other words, if you’re not winning over Facebook fans, you may not win your contest on Election Day.

The constant social media spotlight has meant several significant “campaign stops” for both candidates as unexpected Internet blowbacks forced them to pause and take stock of how the ongoing onslaught of online scrutiny has suddenly turned conventional politics upside down.

Here are three of the most significant ones:

Campaign Stop #1: Fact-Checking Is Now an Amateur Sport

In the past, a candidate’s minor “exaggeration” might have slipped by relatively unnoticed. Now, when Republican VP candidate Paul Ryan mentioned in a radio interview that he once ran a marathon in under three hours, the Internet exploded with rebuttals from a runners’ website named LetsRun.com, whose users hate people who cheat on their times and do everything in their power to bust them. The site’s forum discussion on the topic finally grew to 32 pages and over 600 posts and spurred Runner’s World to track down the marathon Ryan ran in and nail down his real time (about an hour longer). This kind of online diligence has caused veteran reporters to increasingly confront candidates on their, as Stephen Colbert puts it, “truthiness” much more than in previous campaign years.