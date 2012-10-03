Your Company Needs A Mobile Strategy Yesterday–And These Numbers Prove It

According to one survey, one-third of us would rather give up sex than our mobile phone . You might not believe this, but it’s all too true.

What does that tell us? Well, one of two things: either our love lives are seriously lacking, or our smartphones are more important to us than a primal human need.

I lean towards the latter more than the former, only because I’ve seen how powerful mobile marketing has been for my clients and others. Here are a few examples:





A mobile-based loyalty program for Maurices , a chain of women’s clothing stores, was directly responsible for jump-starting $1 million in sales in only four months.





A text message list helped Pacha , a New York City nightclub, realize $12,400 in additional income.

A Foursquare check-in campaign boosted short-term revenues at Angelo & Maxie’s , a Manhattan restaurant, by $18,000.

These are only three examples of many success stories I’ve witnessed–and yet, the really shocking statistic when it comes to mobile marketing is how few big brands are doing it. According to a report from eMarketer, mobile advertising accounted for less than 1% of worldwide ad spending in 2011.

And yet, mobile may be the most effective form of marketing available to businesses today. Here are some stats to back that statement up:

* Smartphone coupon usage increased by more than 100% in 2011 and is expected to do the same this year.

* More than 788 million mobile-only Internet users are projected to be in play by 2015. Moreover, mobile web browsing will surpass desktop browsing as well.

* By that same year, mobile users are expected to spend at least $119 billion in mobile commerce annually.

Mark Donovan, senior VP of mobile marketing at comScore, had this to say in a recent Forbes article: “With nearly 86 million Americans now shopping on their smartphones, this pronounced shift in consumer behavior is simply too large for retailers to ignore, with the future of their business depending on how well they adapt to the new environment.”