Data With That Shake? Locu Helps Mom-And-Pop Businesses Serve Up Hot, Fresh Tech

With Yelp still prevailing as the gold standard of crowdsourced restaurant reviews and competitors such as Foursquare and Google’s Zagat not far behind, it’s no longer enough for mom-and-pop businesses, largely restaurants, to keep the chalkboard specials up-to-date. They need websites. And Facebook pages. And mobile apps. And, of course, those paper menus need to stay fresh, too.

Rene Reinsberg thinks the country’s 27 million small businesses, especially restaurants, could be making better use of their time. He and two fellow MIT grads have spent the past two years creating technology that can handle those laborious updates for them.

Today they’re officially launching Locu, a free publishing platform that lets businesses simultaneously push updates, such as daily-changing specials, across all their different online and mobile presences. An online dashboard lets small-business owners manage constantly-changing store details such as prices, menu items, and services across all their different web and mobile presences. Locu is a freemium-based service, and currently offers a premium service that lends support to owners of multiple venues for $25 a month.

“We wanted to find a way to help the small guys compete,” Reinsberg, himself the son of small-business owners, tells Fast Company. “There’s a big problem of restaurant owners wasting a lot of time updating their data online just making sure it’s consistent.”

As we turn to more devices and online spaces for our information, small-scale restaurants are expected to keep up. According to research from AT&T, “restaurants” are the top online and mobile category in local search. In order to stay competitive, resource-strapped local businesses have to invest more time in mundane but important tasks, like making sure the little things–such as store hours or menu offerings–are always up-to-date wherever a potential customer might be searching for them.





The idea for Locu initially came out of a class project. Reinsberg and his cofounders first spun their penchant for data-crunching into GoodPlate, a personal recommendation app that helped eaters find good food on the dish level, similar to what Foodspotting does. But as they started engaging with merchants and learning about their pain points, Reinsberg realized they had stumbled upon a more compelling problem.

“That first attempt helped us very quickly narrow in on the data problem and the publishing problem these businesses were having,” he says. “We decided to tackle the much bigger problem we had found.”