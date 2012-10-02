4 Basics For Building A Brand As Potent As Jim Beam

Back in 2011, Jim Beam Brands went public. I had the privilege of going to the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with our CEO, Matt Shattock, and other executives to celebrate. We also changed our name to Beam Inc. that day. Pretty simple, pretty straightforward. One word that says it all.

As you can imagine, it was a proud day for us and it got me thinking. We’re an old company, one of the oldest in America. Not many companies have a history like ours. Long, consistent. Not many companies have had one family involved from the start.

So, as I said, I did a little thinking about the reason for our longevity, pondered why we’ve outlasted dozens of competitors–hell, dozens of industries (the horse and buggy, the telegraph, eight-tracks, VCRs)–and in the process, I put together a short list of things that have contributed to our success. If you’re already working in a company or thinking of building one that lasts, you may want to read up.

I think I’ll start here because when you talk about my family, you have to talk about focus. Throughout the years, we’ve maintained a single-mindedness about us that has kept us on the right track.

I think focus–setting one goal and never deviating from it, having it serve as your guiding light through good times and bad–is more than just important for a company and for a brand, it’s essential. Everything you do has to relate back to it. So make sure you have a goal, just one now, and go out after it. And every day, make sure you’re making progress toward it. At the end of the day, when you’re turning out the lights, ask yourself: Did we move a little closer to it? Did we get anything done today that we didn’t yesterday? And it’s important to remember not to get discouraged. Progress comes slow but then it can come fast. It took us generations to get to where we are now.

If there’s one thing that distinguishes Beam from everyone else, it’s our consistency. Over the generations, we’ve mastered a few things, learned to do them right, and every day we go out and do them. Bourbon making is a process; you can’t take shortcuts, can’t do one thing one day, one thing the next. Got to do the same thing: every day, every week, every year. So, regardless of what industry you’re in, perfect your process, and once you get it right, go out there and do it again and again and again. Be the Master Distiller of your own business, perfect your craft, then share that knowledge with your team and make sure they all understand how important it all is. Make sure they understand that being consistent in what you do is what will separate you from everyone else.

I told you most of these were common sense, but you’d be surprised how many companies don’t put an emphasis on this, especially nowadays in our “I want it now” culture, when speed and instant gratification are important. There’s always a temptation to cut corners, to find ways to water something down to make it cheaper, or to revise the process that has worked for you to make it a little faster. We’re a centuries-old company and we’ve lasted because we’ve always resisted those temptations. To be sure now, we’ve innovated, we’ve added technology, updated things. We don’t make whiskey like they did 100 years ago. But we’ve never skimped on the quality. We know what’s important, that what’s inside the bottle is what matters.