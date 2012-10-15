Stay Constantly Connected With These Four Smart Watches

On average, smartphone users check their gadgets at least every 30 minutes, so it only makes sense that apps are creeping from our pockets to our more-accessible wrists. (All the easier to check Twitter during meetings, right?) The market for smart timepieces–which sync to your phone and access data through the cloud–is nascent, but here are some early winners.

Photo by Kent Larsson

Origins: The tech giant’s innovation labs, of course

Compatible with: Android

Features: Receives messages, emails, calendar and call alerts; Facebook and Twitter viewing

Defining quality: The ultrasleek interface

Price: $150, sonymobile.com

Origins: Kickstarter

Compatible with: iOS, Android

Features: Notifications for calls, messages, emails, and tweets; checks you into locations using Foursquare, Facebook, or Yelp

Defining quality: Its intelligence is hidden; it masquerades as a classic watch

Price: $130, cookoowatch.com

Origins: Italy

Compatible with: iPhone, Android

Features: Alerts for calls, messages, emails, Facebook

Defining quality: Colorful wristbands

Price: $449, imwatch.it

Origins: MetaWatch founders are Fossil vets

Compatible with: iOS6, Android

Features: Receives messages, emails, calendar and call alerts; Facebook and Twitter viewing; integrated running app; music controls

Defining quality: iOS6 compatibility

Price: $179, metawatch.org