Stay Constantly Connected With These Four Smart Watches

On average, smartphone users check their gadgets at least every 30 minutes, so it only makes sense that apps are creeping from our pockets to our more-accessible wrists. (All the easier to check Twitter during meetings, right?) The market for smart timepieces–which sync to your phone and access data through the cloud–is nascent, but here are some early winners.
1 Sony Smartwatch
Origins: The tech giant’s innovation labs, of course
Compatible with: Android
Features: Receives messages, emails, calendar and call alerts; Facebook and Twitter viewing
Defining quality: The ultrasleek interface
Price: $150, sonymobile.com
2 Cookoo
Origins: Kickstarter
Compatible with: iOS, Android
Features: Notifications for calls, messages, emails, and tweets; checks you into locations using Foursquare, Facebook, or Yelp
Defining quality: Its intelligence is hidden; it masquerades as a classic watch
Price: $130, cookoowatch.com
3 I’m Watch
Origins: Italy
Compatible with: iPhone, Android
Features: Alerts for calls, messages, emails, Facebook
Defining quality: Colorful wristbands
Price: $449, imwatch.it
4 Metawatch Strata
Origins: MetaWatch founders are Fossil vets
Compatible with: iOS6, Android
Features: Receives messages, emails, calendar and call alerts; Facebook and Twitter viewing; integrated running app; music controls
Defining quality: iOS6 compatibility
Price: $179, metawatch.org