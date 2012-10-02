The Apple Maps Debacle Gave Tim Cook A Chance To Outshine Steve Jobs–At Apologies

“Apple” and “apologize” are two words that don’t usually fall in the same sentence. Indeed, Apple instructs its retail employees to avoid acts of contrition as a matter of principle. “Do not apologize for the business [or] the technology,” its Genius manual commands .

Following this playbook, when faced with the debacle that is Mapplegate, Cupertino’s flacks first tried spin. “We launched this new map service knowing it is a major initiative and that we are just getting started with it,” a spokeswoman told AllThingsD. But the brush-off backfired, hard. As Gizmodo put it, “The New Apple: It Doesn’t Just Work.”

Realizing that the story wasn’t dying down, the time came for the CEO to step up. Tim Cook needed to communicate two things–(1) an apology, and (2) a promise to do better–both of which he did with aplomb.

Indeed, his open letter is brilliant and beautiful. Apple has done apologies before, but Cook is carrying Cupertino into areas where Steve Jobs hesitated to venture: candor, contrition, and competition. That is, he acknowledges the problem up front and doesn’t make excuses. He apologizes directly and without resorting to qualification. And he takes the unprecedented step to name and promote competitors–not one, not two, but four of them.

This last point is especially newsworthy in that in order to improve, Apple Maps needs people to use it and submit feedback–which they can’t do if they’re availing themselves of Google Maps, Bing, Waze, or MapQuest. Even more stunning: Apple has gone one step further and created an entire featured section in its app store for competing third-party maps. Wow!

These are actions born of both hubris and humility. Hubris because Apple is so confident it can best the competitors, it doesn’t mind giving them a leg up on its own turf. And humility because it’s admitting that its own product is inferior. Rare is the corporate executive who can triangulate so shrewdly. While Apple is buying off its competitors, who always appreciate free press, it’s buying the goodwill of its customers, who always appreciate forthrightness.

Optics

Is this enough to stem the PR problem? Yes. Apple customers are savvy and forgiving. They realize that mapping the world is long-term drudgery, and as we saw with Siri and Lightning, neither half-baked products nor gouging will dampen their fervor.