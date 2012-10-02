3 Ways To Make The Most Of Twitter’s Makeover

Whether you’re using Twitter to network or to build your personal brand, your profile page is your bona fide business card in the social media world. Sure, LinkedIn is the place where you share your professional history, but it is Twitter where you share your professional personality.

When the micro-blogging service introduced new profile headers last month, early adopters flocked to their design settings to take advantage of the new look (check out @RapidAndi‘s clever creation for an example). These recent changes push your Twitter visuals front and center, so whether it’s your avatar or your posted pics, they now occupy more prominent real estate on your profile page.





Since Twitter doesn’t force you to change your current header design, it’s up to you to dive into the settings to make the new look work. While that might sound easy, it’s far from it.

While Twitter’s new profile header is Facebook-esque, what the world’s largest social network does right is to separate your photos and your text (namely, your bio). It doesn’t take a design nerd to quickly figure out that laying text over an image isn’t always pretty, but unfortunately that’s your only option with the new Twitter.

What this new design does well is to give brands a better opportunity to market their products and services. For example, take a look at TV weatherman Al Roker’s page, which now includes a header promoting his new book. While the design isn’t perfect, it certainly brings Roker’s latest project into the spotlight.





The same holds true for celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and his colorful header image featuring food people first. Another thing @WolfgangBuzz nails is beautiful photography, which looks great on the newly highlighted images area on Twitter. With news that Instagram is now bigger than Twitter on U.S. mobile devices, this newfound focus on photos makes sense. People want pretty pictures.





Here are three Twitter profile tips to spruce up your page.