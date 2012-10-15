Conference Calendar November 2012

3: AMIA 2012 Annual Symposium , Chicago The American Medical Informatics Association gathers to discuss the power of information in public health. Rating: 8

4: New Developments in IT and Water, Amsterdam

Industry leaders look to information technology to improve water treatment systems and lower environmental impact.

Rating: 10

6: Social Mobile Payments: Americas, Miami

Bankers, entrepreneurs, and analysts come together to examine how mobile-connected consumers shop.

Rating: 10

7: 15th Annual International Anti-Corruption Conference, Brasilia, Brazil

Corruption be damned! This global forum looks to bring honesty back to government, economics, and the environment.

Rating: 11

8: State of Now: SmallTown, Hutchinson, Kansas

High tech doesn’t always mean big city. Learn how modern communication tools impact small-town life at this big-idea conference.

Rating: 9

14: Media and Learning, Brussels

Learning should be fun. Media is fun. Hear how the two come together at this annual conference on the future of creativity in the classroom.

Rating: 10

21: London Games Conference 2012, London

No, not those London Games. Industry leaders in gaming gather to talk distribution platforms and social media marketing.

Rating: 9