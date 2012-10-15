advertisement
Method Cleans Up Ocean Plastic For Soap Bottles

By Margaret Rhodes1 minute Read

Method is using trash recovered from the ocean to make new packaging, but don’t think it’s trying to save the sea. Just 10% of each bottle is made from ocean plastic (to raise awareness, they say), though even that was no easy feat.

FIRST: Three cleanups, with a total of 3,000 volunteers, cleared the beaches of Oahu, Hawaii, which hold trash from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a Texas-size gyre of litter.

THEN: 12 Method employees sorted through 1 ton of plastic.

FINALLY: Ocean plastic was combined with recycled HDPE plastic to make 40,000 bottles.

