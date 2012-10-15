Method Cleans Up Ocean Plastic For Soap Bottles

Method is using trash recovered from the ocean to make new packaging , but don’t think it’s trying to save the sea. Just 10% of each bottle is made from ocean plastic (to raise awareness, they say), though even that was no easy feat.

FIRST: Three cleanups, with a total of 3,000 volunteers, cleared the beaches of Oahu, Hawaii, which hold trash from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a Texas-size gyre of litter.

THEN: 12 Method employees sorted through 1 ton of plastic.

FINALLY: Ocean plastic was combined with recycled HDPE plastic to make 40,000 bottles.