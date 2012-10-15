How Matt Blesso Makes Big Use Of Small Spaces

It’s crunch time. As the population grows, our living spaces are bound to shrink. (In New York, Mayor Michael Bloomberg recently called for proposals for apartments of just 300 square feet.) But small doesn’t have to mean deprived. Developer Matt Blesso shares his tricks.





1 Hidden storage

“We thought about volume rather than square footage. The high ceilings and library ladders allow for a ton of storage. There’s even a washer and dryer in each unit, hidden away in a closet.”





2 Dine and dash

“Studios don’t typically accommodate five people for dinner. But the fold-down dining table and five stackable chairs, which are stored in a closet, create a comfortable dinner space.”

3 Secret sleep spaces

“We wanted people to have the space working for them, in terms of creativity and installations. The average apartment dweller wouldn’t know how to integrate a Murphy bed. We did it for them. It’s really easy to fold up; you can do it with two fingers.”