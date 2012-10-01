On Mobile, Google Demotes The Click

That system doesn’t work as well on mobile, however, where an estimated 40% of clicks are accidents (or fraudulent) and advertisers are still wary of their value. Research firm eMarketer projects that advertisers will dedicate just 2% of their budgets to mobile advertising this year–even though customers are increasingly logging in through their mobile devices.

On mobile, the simple click is failing. And it’s about to get a huge demotion.

At Google and other companies that sell advertising, the golden question has become not how to get consumers to simply click more mobile ads, but how to measure effectiveness beyond the click–even if that means tracking offline actions or purchases made on another screen.

“There’s this incredibly new, incremental engagement point called ‘out and about’ or called ‘sitting on public transportation’ or called ‘at home on the couch in front of the TV’ and these are places where we didn’t used to be connected,” Jason Spero, Google’s head of mobile ads for the Americas, tells Fast Company.

In these new mobile settings, maybe success for an ad doesn’t mean lots of clicks or even lots of online purchases. Maybe it means phone calls, or foot traffic to stores. Maybe it means someone searches for something now and later follows up on a desktop computer. Google has been exploring ways to measure all of these possibilities.

Take foot traffic to physical stores. With this metric in mind, a Google ad feature introduced in 2010 shows mobile users how close they are to a store location when they search for certain terms (there’s also a “get directions” option). They might, for instance, search for “smartphone” and see there’s a T-Mobile on the next block. There’s nothing new about measuring how much these types of ads get clicked. But proving those clicks lead to in-store traffic, their desired outcome, is more difficult than simply tracking whether a click led to an online purchase.