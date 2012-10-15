The Recommender: Jeffrey Hollander, Frans Johansson, and More On What They’re Loving This Month



Jeffrey Hollender

Cofounder, Seventh Generation

nakedcapitalism.com: “I read this daily newsletter every day. It takes a sweeping and deeply insightful view of all matters impacting our economy.”

Celestine Maddy

Publisher, Wilder Quarterly Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail ’72: “Hunter S. Thompson’s take on the political process is bigger than just the candidates and tackles media and the public’s role in the dance. Certainly apropos since we’re in the weeds on the ’12 presidential race.” Fury Max, a Marvel mini­series: “My neighborhood comic store introduced me. The comic

version of Fury is so much more awesome than The Avengers blockbuster.”

Jon Stein

Founder and CEO, Betterment.com E.O. Wilson’s The Social Conquest of Earth: “I’m inspired by his ideas of evolved tribalism leading to empathy and altruism. Sense of collective purpose and belonging is the way to build great things.” Hemingway’s A Farewell to Arms: “I was recently in the south of Switzerland, where this book concludes. I had weddings on the brain, so we read a passage at my ceremony in August.”



Amy Lanigan

Vice president of client strategy, Fluid Inc. Marina Abramović: The Artist Is Present: “What a beautiful film. It’s art that invites the viewer in, literally. It’s about inter­activity outside of digital.” TaskRabbit: “I like the creativity this site fuels in the creation, and pursuit, of jobs. It’s a marketplace in its truest sense.”



Frans Johansson

Author, The Click Moment The Hobbit: “I’m excited about the prequel to one of the best movie trilogies of all time, where Tolkien’s Middle-Earth, enduring goodness, and sacrifice will be perfectly realized by Peter Jackson.”

Miriah Meyer

Assistant professor of computer science, University of Utah

Wind Map, by Martin Wattenberg and Fernanda Viégas: “This visualization is not only stun­ning to look at, but it presents information about weather in a way that seems so natural that I wonder why we haven’t always looked at wind currents like this.”

Michael V. Lewis

Cofounder and CEO, RealD Walt Disney: The Triumph of the American Imagination, by Neal Gabler: “What’s remarkable about Walt Disney is how he insisted on inventing and using new technology to better entertainment. He really blended art and science in a way that was unheard of at the time.”

Nadine Chahine

Arabic specialist, Linotype The Social Animal, by David Brooks: “This is a must-read for every human. The dynamic of social relationships is one that we navigate on a nonstop basis. Set against the backdrop of a story, the book explores the nature of human thoughts and feelings and the drivers behind our every thought.” jakeharms.com: “This startup turns your old iMacs into aquariums. It’s a beautiful solution to recycling.”

Rose Murphy (Hollender); Alicia Hansen (Johansson)