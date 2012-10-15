The Recommender: Jeffrey Hollander, Frans Johansson, and More On What They’re Loving This Month

Jeffrey Hollender
Cofounder, Seventh Generation
nakedcapitalism.com: “I read this daily newsletter every day. It takes a sweeping and deeply insightful view of all matters impacting our economy.”
Celestine Maddy
Publisher, Wilder Quarterly
Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail ’72: “Hunter S. Thompson’s take on the political process is bigger than just the candidates and tackles media and the public’s role in the dance. Certainly apropos since we’re in the weeds on the ’12 presidential race.”
Fury Max, a Marvel miniseries: “My neighborhood comic store introduced me. The comic
version of Fury is so much more awesome than The Avengers blockbuster.”
Jon Stein
Founder and CEO, Betterment.com
E.O. Wilson’s The Social Conquest of Earth: “I’m inspired by his ideas of evolved tribalism leading to empathy and altruism. Sense of collective purpose and belonging is the way to build great things.”
Hemingway’s A Farewell to Arms: “I was recently in the south of Switzerland, where this book concludes. I had weddings on the brain, so we read a passage at my ceremony in August.”
Amy Lanigan
Vice president of client strategy, Fluid Inc.
Marina Abramović: The Artist Is Present: “What a beautiful film. It’s art that invites the viewer in, literally. It’s about interactivity outside of digital.”
TaskRabbit: “I like the creativity this site fuels in the creation, and pursuit, of jobs. It’s a marketplace in its truest sense.”
Frans Johansson
Author, The Click Moment
The Hobbit: “I’m excited about the prequel to one of the best movie trilogies of all time, where Tolkien’s Middle-Earth, enduring goodness, and sacrifice will be perfectly realized by Peter Jackson.”
Miriah Meyer
Assistant professor of computer science, University of Utah
Wind Map, by Martin Wattenberg and Fernanda Viégas: “This visualization is not only stunning to look at, but it presents information about weather in a way that seems so natural that I wonder why we haven’t always looked at wind currents like this.”
Michael V. Lewis
Cofounder and CEO, RealD
Walt Disney: The Triumph of the American Imagination, by Neal Gabler: “What’s remarkable about Walt Disney is how he insisted on inventing and using new technology to better entertainment. He really blended art and science in a way that was unheard of at the time.”
Nadine Chahine
Arabic specialist, Linotype
The Social Animal, by David Brooks: “This is a must-read for every human. The dynamic of social relationships is one that we navigate on a nonstop basis. Set against the backdrop of a story, the book explores the nature of human thoughts and feelings and the drivers behind our every thought.”
jakeharms.com: “This startup turns your old iMacs into aquariums. It’s a beautiful solution to recycling.”
