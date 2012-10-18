AOL’s Alto Reimagines The Email Experience With A Twitter, Pinterest, Gmail Mashup

How does it feel to throw a product launch and have nobody come? Just ask AOL. In November 2010, the company unveiled Project Phoenix , a platform intended to rev up its doddering email business. Once synonymous with email–and mailbox-cluttering installation CDs/drink coasters–AOL had been lapped by free-mail rivals Yahoo, Microsoft, and Google , and an @aol.com email address had become the tech equivalent of an AARP membership card. The goal with Phoenix was to turn that around by offering Gmailesque features such as threaded emails and built-in chat, plus new functions like the ability to update your Facebook and Twitter statuses. The company even offered alternatives to the unhip AOL domain name: @ygm.com (“you’ve got mail”), @games, @wow, and @love. And to maximize its usefulness, Phoenix let users aggregate any external email accounts into their AOL inbox.

Phoenix landed with a thud. Existing AOL Mail users didn’t see a compelling reason to switch to the platform, and–perhaps because it looked so much like Gmail–neither did many other people. (At its peak, Phoenix had 30,000 users; currently it’s chugging along with 15,000 devotees despite the fact that AOL no longer officially supports the service.)

“Email hasn’t had a serious rethink really since Gmail came out. We wanted to take a swing at that.”



Now, with less fanfare, AOL is trying again with a platform called Alto, which launched on October 18. But unlike Phoenix, which merely tweaked the email experience, Alto is a complete reimagination of it. And here’s a real shocker: AOL produced Alto through the kind of speedy, agile development process you’d associate with a startup, not a $3 billion corporation that defined web 1.0.

Alto is the product of a deliberate strategy change in the wake of the Phoenix fail. David Temkin, AOL’s SVP of mobile and mail, split AOL’s email operations into two tracks. One group continued to work on upgrading existing AOL users via incremental improvements that were unveiled this July. The other team, working under the radar even within the company, had license to create a truly disruptive product. “Email hasn’t had a serious rethink really since Gmail came out,” says Temkin. “We wanted to take a swing at that and not be tethered by the existing 20 million or so people using AOL Mail. The idea was to create without scrutiny and questioning.”

David Temkin, right, AOL’s SVP of mobile and mail, gave Alto director Joshua Ramirez, left, and his team free rein to create an email product that looks and functions unlike any other platform. | Photo by Kevin Kunishi

Temkin assembled a cross-functional team of about a dozen developers, designers, and product managers, led by Joshua Ramirez, a senior director for product management of AOL Mail and Alto. Both Ramirez, a 37-year-old who had previously logged time at Apple, eBay, and Yahoo, and Temkin, 45, a veteran of Apple and Palm, brought fresh eyes to the project, having joined the company after the Phoenix launch. Drawing on insights gleaned from ethnographic studies of Phoenix users, they aimed to keep what people liked (aggregating multiple email accounts, for instance) and remedy what they didn’t (multiple accounts also multiplied inbox clutter and email anxiety).

First proposed in April 2011, Alto was slated for a beta launch the following October. “What allowed us to move so quickly was having design, development, and product constantly talk in real time,” says Ramirez. “It wasn’t your typical waterfall process, where you define requirements, the developers build it, hand it off to QA, and 12 months later you have a product. This was continuous development.” Key details were ironed out during an off-site hackathon, in August, at a rustic retreat near Monterey, California. Says Ramirez, “We packed three weeks into six days.”

See More Alto

Co.Design takes a deep look at Aol’s new email interface.

Visually, Alto won’t be mistaken for its competition. “We wanted a product that could attract people from across a coffee shop,” says Temkin, who relied on design director Bill Wetherell to create a user interface that passed “the 15-foot test.” Alto is a web-based client that looks like a mashup of Twitter and Pinterest, with incoming mail showing up in a vertical feed along the left side of the page. Abutting it is a thin column of icons for basic functions (compose a message, find a contact). The right two-thirds of the window is dominated by rows of tiles called “stacks.” These are the source of the platform’s unique look, as well as its innovative functionality. “We wanted to provide a post-foldering approach to organization,” says Ramirez. (You can create folders in Alto, but AOL’s studies show that few consumers actually use them.) The stacks update dynamically and work continuously, automatically sorting incoming messages, which also appear in your main feed, into five default groupings: daily deals, social notifications, retail, photos, and attachments.