SOPA And PIPA Aren’t The Only Tech Vs. White House Showdowns

1982 The Department of Justice dismisses a 13-year-long anti-trust case against IBM, after seeking to break up its alleged monopoly. Despite being deemed “without merit,” the case drained millions in resources and changed the company’s practices.

1992

The Scientific and Advanced-Technology Acts opens the NSFNET–then, the backbone of the Internet–to other non-government and research networks, giving birth to the modern Internet.

1993

The White House announces the Clipper Chip, an encryption device developed by the National Security Agency that creates a backdoor into telephone equipment and allows the government to decrypt messages of suspected criminals.

1996

Congress passes the Communications Decency Act, considered the first attempt to censor the Internet. It holds ISPs criminally responsible for when minors see indecent material. The Supreme Court later strikes most of it down.

1996

The Congressional Internet Caucus forms, in response to a boom in Internet use.

1997

John Doerr, a leading venture capitalist, forms TechNet, a bipartisan lobbying organization made up of top execs from the likes of Dell, Yahoo, Cisco, and Apple.

1997

The U.S. Department of Justice files an anti-trust suit against Microsoft for monopolizing the PC industry. The suit becomes a wake-up call to the tech industry that they can no longer ignore Washington.