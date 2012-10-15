Amazon Has A Friend In State Governors, And Other Allies Of Tech

1. Cause: High-skilled immigration reform Partner: chemical companies Both want more H-1B visas available for high-skilled foreign workers, particularly engineers. Universities are also supportive: The visa program offers a channel for schools to place foreign students into jobs after graduation, and lure other prospective students to America.

2. Cause: Continued ban on online sales taxes

Partner: state governors

Big online vendors like Amazon want to maintain one enduring advantage over brick-and-mortar competitors: out-of-state shoppers don’t pay sales tax online. Some governors who’ve long lamented the lost tax proceeds are offering up a deal to e-tailers: I’ll stop fighting the ban if you relocate your distribution facilities to my turf.

3. Cause: Fighting new cybersecurity regulations

Partner: U.S. Chamber of Commerce

No business seems excited about a set of regulations promoted by military and anti-terrorism officials to make cyber-infrastructure less vulnerable to attack. Corporations of all kinds say that updating their systems to meet the new standards would be onerous.

4. Cause: First-to-file patent reform

Partner: Big Pharma

Congress recently changed federal laws so that intellectual-property rights go to the first company (or individual) to file a patent, rather than the one who documented the earliest invention. (Most other countries use the latter system.) Small inventors resisted the shift, but large companies with teams of patent lawyers at the ready–whether Microsoft or GlaxoSmithKline–worked hand-in-hand for it.

5. Cause: New GPS-related privacy rules

Partner: mobile carriers

Privacy advocates have pushed Congress to impose restrictions on what companies can do with user-location data pulled into mobile devices. Big companies who work in mobile have been fighting back.

[Image: Flickr user Matthew C. Wright]