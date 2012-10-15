From California To The White House, What Elections Will Help Or Hurt Innovation

THE BATTLE SO FAR Following redistricting, two Democratic incumbents are competing for one remaining job. California’s new election law lets two members of the same party face off in November.

WHY TECH CARES

Both men initially backed SOPA, but Sherman recanted. Berman didn’t: His district covered Hollywood (as does this new one), and he has long received entertainment-industry donations.

Illustration by Bigshot Toyworks

THE BATTLE SO FAR

DelBene, formerly a VP at Microsoft, spent 12 years there in marketing and product management. She won her primary against another former Microsoft manager.

WHY TECH CARES

DelBene also helped launch Drugstore.com and the startup Nimble Technology. That makes her more trusted in tech circles than Koster, a Republican county councilman.

THE BATTLE SO FAR

Neither campaign has spent much time talking directly about Silicon Valley, though both appear to be spending plenty of money on Valley products to connect with voters.

WHY TECH CARES

Romney favors less regulation–making some wonder how that would affect, say, the FTC’s reported consider-ation of an antitrust suit against Google for unfairly promoting its products in searches.