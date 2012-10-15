For Net Neutrality, Piracy, and Patents, What Side Does Big Tech Take?

SUPPORTERS

Apple, AT&T, Cisco, HP, Intel, Microsoft, Nokia, Verizon

OPPONENTS

Google, InterDigital, Qualcomm, Samsung

BOTTOM LINE

When companies collaborate on industry standards–say, so cross-platform devices can talk–any involved party that owns a relevant patent must license it fairly to others. The government is now considering whether the penalties for infringing on such a patent–court injunctions and import bans–are too harsh.

Enact net neutrality

SUPPORTERS

Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Yahoo (and many other web firms)

OPPONENTS

AT&T and Verizon (and many other service providers)