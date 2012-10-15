For Net Neutrality, Piracy, and Patents, What Side Does Big Tech Take?

ISSUE
Soften a patent-infringement penalty
SUPPORTERS
Apple, AT&T, Cisco, HP, Intel, Microsoft, Nokia, Verizon
OPPONENTS
Google, InterDigital, Qualcomm, Samsung
BOTTOM LINE
When companies collaborate on industry standards–say, so cross-platform devices can talk–any involved party that owns a relevant patent must license it fairly to others. The government is now considering whether the penalties for infringing on such a patent–court injunctions and import bans–are too harsh.
ISSUE
Enact net neutrality
SUPPORTERS
Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Yahoo (and many other web firms)
OPPONENTS
AT&T and Verizon (and many other service providers)
BOTTOM LINE
The Federal Communications Commission issued rules in 2010 that prohibit ISPs from discriminating or blocking lawful content on the wired Internet–with looser rules for mobile–but some ISPs are challenging them in court or in practice.
ISSUE
Expand the global software piracy hunt
SUPPORTERS
Microsoft
OPPONENTS
Apple, Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, IBM, Intel
BOTTOM LINE
Microsoft has been pushing states and the federal government to use domestic laws to fight piracy abroad–such as by holding American companies responsible when their foreign contractors use pirated software.