Tracking Hulu’s Harrowing Path

March 22, 2007
NBCUniversal and News Corp. announce YouTube killer.
June 28, 2007
Amazon executive Jason Kilar hired as CEO of the unnamed online video site.
March 12, 2008
Hulu launches; hits 100 million views a month by summer.
February 1, 2009
Hulu’s Super Bowl ad starring Alec Baldwin leads to a 42% traffic spike that month.
April 30, 2009
Disney joins NBCU, News Corp., and Providence Equity Partners as a Hulu stakeholder; Lost, Dancing With the Stars, and other ABC shows added.
June 30, 2009
Peter Chernin, a Kilar benefactor, leaves News Corp.
December 3, 2009
GE sells NBCUniversal to Comcast, neutralizing Kilar’s other patron, NBC chief Jeff Zucker.
August 16, 2010
Reports leak that Hulu is preparing an IPO that would value the company at $2 billion.
November 17, 2010
Hulu launches its Hulu Plus subscription service, offering full access to its shows for $7.99 a month.
December 8, 2010
Disney makes a deal to give ABC shows to Netflix, Hulu’s prime competition.
December 20, 2010
Hulu shelves IPO plans.
February 2, 2011
Kilar writes a blog about the future of the TV industry that infuriates his Hollywood partners.
June 22, 2011
Yahoo reportedly makes an unsolicited bid to acquire Hulu. Hulu’s board puts company up for sale.
August 3, 2011
Hulu launches its first long-form original series, A Day in the Life, produced by Morgan Spurlock.
October 13, 2011
Hulu’s owners call off the sale.
July 5, 2012
All Things D reports that Kilar is a candidate for Yahoo CEO job.
July 6, 2012
Kilar publicly declines to be considered for the Yahoo CEO job.
July 31, 2012
Hulu launches on Apple TV.
August 20, 2012
Variety publishes an internal Hulu memo speculating about its future, including replacing Kilar.
August 21, 2012
Hulu reveals redesigned user interface.
