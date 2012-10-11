advertisement
Tracking Hulu’s Harrowing Path

By Nicole LaPorte1 minute Read

March 22, 2007

NBCUniversal and News Corp. announce YouTube killer.

June 28, 2007

Amazon executive Jason Kilar hired as CEO of the unnamed online video site.

March 12, 2008

Hulu launches; hits 100 million views a month by summer.


February 1, 2009

Hulu’s Super Bowl ad starring Alec Baldwin leads to a 42% traffic spike that month.

April 30, 2009

Disney joins NBCU, News Corp., and Providence Equity Partners as a Hulu stakeholder; Lost, Dancing With the Stars, and other ABC shows added.

June 30, 2009

Peter Chernin, a Kilar benefactor, leaves News Corp.


December 3, 2009

GE sells NBCUniversal to Comcast, neutralizing Kilar’s other patron, NBC chief Jeff Zucker.

August 16, 2010

Reports leak that Hulu is preparing an IPO that would value the company at $2 billion.

November 17, 2010

Hulu launches its Hulu Plus subscription service, offering full access to its shows for $7.99 a month.


December 8, 2010

Disney makes a deal to give ABC shows to Netflix, Hulu’s prime competition.

December 20, 2010

Hulu shelves IPO plans.

February 2, 2011

Kilar writes a blog about the future of the TV industry that infuriates his Hollywood partners.

June 22, 2011

Yahoo reportedly makes an unsolicited bid to acquire Hulu. Hulu’s board puts company up for sale.


August 3, 2011

Hulu launches its first long-form original series, A Day in the Life, produced by Morgan Spurlock.

October 13, 2011

Hulu’s owners call off the sale.

July 5, 2012

All Things D reports that Kilar is a candidate for Yahoo CEO job.

July 6, 2012

Kilar publicly declines to be considered for the Yahoo CEO job.


July 31, 2012

Hulu launches on Apple TV.

August 20, 2012

Variety publishes an internal Hulu memo speculating about its future, including replacing Kilar.

August 21, 2012

Hulu reveals redesigned user interface.

