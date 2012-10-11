Tracking Hulu’s Harrowing Path

GE sells NBCUniversal to Comcast , neutralizing Kilar’s other patron, NBC chief Jeff Zucker.

Disney joins NBCU, News Corp., and Providence Equity Partners as a Hulu stakeholder; Lost, Dancing With the Stars, and other ABC shows added.

Hulu’s Super Bowl ad starring Alec Baldwin leads to a 42% traffic spike that month.

Amazon executive Jason Kilar hired as CEO of the unnamed online video site.

Reports leak that Hulu is preparing an IPO that would value the company at $2 billion.

Hulu launches its Hulu Plus subscription service, offering full access to its shows for $7.99 a month.





Disney makes a deal to give ABC shows to Netflix, Hulu’s prime competition.

Hulu shelves IPO plans.

Kilar writes a blog about the future of the TV industry that infuriates his Hollywood partners.

Yahoo reportedly makes an unsolicited bid to acquire Hulu. Hulu’s board puts company up for sale.