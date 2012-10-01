3 New Tools Help Shopaholics Sort Sales And Deals In Clogged Inboxes

Deftly managing the average email inbox of today means constant pruning performed like some kind of digital bonsai master. Just as soon as you snip and relegate to the trash the latest daily deal, promo code-laden newsletter, or flash sale missive, another one is likely to appear.

And it’s only going to continue, with an estimated 9,000 marketing messages poised to pop into primary inboxes annually by 2014, according to Forrester Research (yup, that breaks down to about 25 per day).

“Our inboxes are being overwhelmed by a lot of sale and retail email,” says Kristin Flink Kranias, cofounder of Hipiti, which offers a simple dashboard populated with promos, sales and new arrival information culled from the email marketing communications and Facebook pages of a diverse array of popular retailers, including Bergdorf Goodman, Forever 21, Target, and Land of Nod.

Users who log in to Hipiti, now in private beta and prepping for a public launch in November, can pick and choose the brands they’d like to follow and filter marketing communications to view, say, only those containing promo codes or flash sales or sales ending later today. For the moment, the number of stores one can follow is capped at 15.

“We’re not necessarily trying to replicate what’s in your inbox, but take what’s the best and most relevant shopping information and present that to you,” Kranias says.

Along with displaying a dashboard with the deals and offers shoppers would see if they subscribed to retailers’ emails, Hipiti highlights deals that it deems notable, based on data drawn from marketing messages over time. If a store only offers a handful of sales per year or is running a promotion featuring deeper discounts than usual, Hipiti’s backend technology is designed to differentiate those from the crowd.

Tackling much the same problem, but with a notably different approach are startups Shopilly and Azigo. While Hipiti offers an alternative to signing up for branded email communications from a select set of retailers and a place to view them outside your inbox, both Shopilly and Azigo usher in an organizational component. Both allow users to create a dedicated email address for use when shopping and browsing online. All email communications sent to that address will show up in an attractively displayed Pinterest-like visual stream. Forward emails that land in your inbox to your @shoppilly.com or @azigo.com address, and they’ll show up there, too.