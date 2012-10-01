YouTube To Livestream Presidential Debates For The First Time

YouTube is to offer up live coverage of the Presidential and Vice Presidential election debates for the first time. As well as broadcasting YouTube ‘s political page, the jousting will also be available on ABC News’s YouTube channel.

The first presidential debate takes place on Wednesday, and there will be expert ringside commentary from YouTube’s Election Hub partners, which include the WSJ, BuzzFeed, Al Jazeera English, Larry King, the NYT, Phil DeFranco, and Univision, which will be translating the debates into Spanish as they go out.