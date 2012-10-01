Clouds Form Across Oracle’s Vision Of The Future

Larry Ellison last night announced that Oracle is to shift its focus toward cloud computing, something he once decried as “complete gibberish.” The software firm, founded by Ellison back in the ’70s, is to offer up both public and private versions of cloud computing, the second of which will put it directly in competition with firms such as HP and Amazon.

What might just give Oracle a jump on its rivals is the fact that both private and public systems will use the same hardware and software, the difference being that, while the public system uses hardware located in remote servers, the private system is located within the client’s own data center, but Oracle manages, secures, and updates it.

Ellison, who just bought his ninth Carbon Beach property in Malibu, also announced that Oracle software would be available to rent as well as buy. The yacht-sailing, tennis-playing tycoon was giving his keynote speech at Oracle’s annual Open World conference in San Francisco. Today the firm is expected to announce a tie-up with Nokia to use the Finnish company’s maps and data.