MoviePass, The Sequel: Quest To Become The Netflix Of The Big Screen Continues

As on-demand services become more mainstream, it seems like there’s little we can’t do through a monthly subscription fee, from listening to music, to streaming TV shows and movies, to choosing an outfit . Now, after an earlier, botched attempt, MoviePass is trying to bring the idea of all-you-can-eat to the movies.

MoviePass, which opens up to 75,000 wait-listed users today, is an invite-only subscription-based service that lets you pay between $19.99 and $34.99 a month to watch up to one in-theater movie per day. MoviePass users can attend any theater nationally, as long as it accepts major credit cards. (Drive-ins and cash-only theaters are excluded.) Subscription prices are based on MoviePass’s three zoning areas: Members who live by theaters that charge an average of $8 to $10 per ticket can subscribe to the $19.99 tier, while those in Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, where tickets can run around $13 to $15 a pop, pay for the most expensive, $34.99 plan.

This is the New York-based startup’s second attempt to successfully launch its service without butting heads with major theater chains. Last June, MoviePass first announced a private beta with 21 theaters in San Francisco. The $50-for-unlimited-movies plan backfired before it got off the ground when megachains AMC Theatres and Landmark Theatres said they had never been informed of the service and wouldn’t accept MoviePass users. MoviePass eventually canceled its plans to move forward with the beta.

“As MoviePass was created without AMC’s input and testing, we cannot confidently say the guest experience would be positive for our guests and specifically our AMC Stubs members,” chief marketing officer Stephen Colanero stated in a press release at the time, referring to AMC’s own Stubs loyalty program that rewards members for purchasing tickets and concessions.

A month later, MoviePass resurrected itself in an attempt to end-run around the touchy theaters, this time with a new partner in Hollywood Movie Money, which offers promotional vouchers for a large network of affiliate theaters (including AMC’s). Under the new partnership, MoviePass members could print out a voucher at home and bring it with them to the theater. Venture-backed MoviePass ate up the price difference between what it made in subscription fees and what regular tickets would cost to make sure the theaters got paid in full. But MoviePass confirms the Hollywood Movie Money partnership has since dissolved, and that the two services are no longer affiliated with one another.

So with no theater or ticket brokerage partners, how does MoviePass plan on surviving? Its newest workaround is a MoviePass-branded payment card that members will use like a regular credit card to purchase tickets at theater kiosks. Starting today, MoviePass members will use its new iOS app to select a theater, a movie, and a showtime. Once you’re within 100 yards of the selected theater, you can check in within the app, which activates your MoviePass debit card using geolocation technology.









“This doesn’t need to go through anyone’s API, it runs on existing credit card rails, and it allows customers to have mobility and access to more theaters, so we think we’ve solved everyone’s issues,” CEO Stacy Spikes tells Fast Company.