Getting Rid Of Blind Spots In Customer Conversations

Over coffee, I discussed the challenges of teen drivers with my good friend and business advisor, Daniel Behr. Daniel is currently an early-stage venture investor at Access Bridge Gap Ventures with many years of experience in venture creation and innovation. Like me, he is the parent of two teenagers.

To increase their safety behind the wheel, Daniel and his oldest son took a crash prevention driving course at In Control Driving. One of the things they learned was that the conventional wisdom regarding how we position our car mirrors can be deadly. Like most people, I set the mirrors so that I could see the edge of the car.

I assumed that the only way to deal with the resulting blind spots was to turn my head to look behind me for passing cars or purchase the blind spot monitoring device that comes with some new vehicles. One approach is dangerous and the other is expensive (and in fact unnecessary).

After we finished our coffee, Daniel then showed me how to reset my car mirrors to eliminate major blind spots. (I’ll share the trick at the end of this article).

Daniel warned me that the reset mirrors would feel very awkward and uncomfortable. He was right. However, as he predicted, the next time I drove on the highway I noticed that major blind spots were eliminated.

Blind spots are not only dangerous to drivers but to technology based businesses as well. Mirror blind spots make it hard to see nearby cars. Business blind spots make it hard to see roadblocks to revenue growth.

One of the many business blind spots occurs when technology companies talk to customers to get feedback on their product and services. These companies often fail to send the right people to ask the right customers the right questions. They also usually fail to listen appropriately.