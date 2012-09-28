advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Symmetrical Faces, Most Influential Infographics, And More

Want credibility? Get your own personal app. Be sure to steer clear of Charlie Sheen, too. These stories and more in this week’s top 10.

By Dan Asadorian3 minute Read

Want credibility? Get your own personal app. Be sure to steer clear of Charlie Sheen, too. These stories and more in this week’s top 10.

advertisement
Symmetrical Face

1. Would You Recognize Yourself With A Completely Symmetrical Face?

Co.Design

Julian Wolkenstein reimagines faces as if they were perfectly symmetrical. The results are fascinating.

Bieber

2.

Should Justin Bieber Invest In Your Enterprise Solution?

Fast Company

Austin Carr explores the recent proliferation of celebrity and company unions.

Old Infographics

3.

11 Of The Most Influential Infographics Of The 19th Century

Co.Design

Susan Schulten brings you the most historically significant infographics.

Hiding Woman

4.

The Ultimate Personal Brand Builder? Your Very Own App

Fast Company

Want instant credibility? Get yourself an app.

Amazing Lego

5.

Watch: The Most Epic Lego Contraption Of All Time

Co.Design

These are definitely not the same legos that I played with as a kid.

Charlie Sheen

6.

Charlie Sheen Ruined My Brand: Ad.ly’s Walter Delph

Fast Company

Just another reason to never align your brand with Charlie Sheen.

Freelancer

7.

How To Be A Happy And Successful Creative Freelancer (Or Work With One)

Co.Create

Rae Ann Fera gives an in-depth look at the lives of successful freelancers.

Buried In Notes

8.

How To Manage When You Hate Being A Manager

Fast Company

Devora Zack offers great managerial advice for those looking to perfect their unchosen craft.

LowLine

9. Surveillance-Camera Shy? Jam Big Brother With Pixelhead

Co.Create

This creepy mask should work to keep your identity safe. Just don’t expect to make too many friends with it on.

10.

The Future Of Working From Home

Co.Exist

A recent survey from Citris Systems predicts that even more of us will be working from home in the near future.

Check out our favorite stories from around the web this week.

Building Block

1. Is Barack Obama The President?

The Guardian

Recent polls predict another 4 years of Obama. Make sure you play with those balloons, too.

Hipster Sausage

2. Industrial Devolution

Slate

Bringing jobs back to the USA, one cured, domestically raised humane sausage at a time.

Pretty Girl Cell Phone Problem

3. Cell Phone Habit Too Hard To Break? You May Have Nomophobia

NY Daily News

Checking your cell phone too much? You may actually have a problem.

Catch up on other stories and never miss a beat by signing up for Fast Company daily and weekly

newsletters.

Read more selections from our Weekly 10 series.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life