10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Symmetrical Faces, Most Influential Infographics, And More

Want credibility? Get your own personal app. Be sure to steer clear of Charlie Sheen, too. These stories and more in this week’s top 10.
1. Would You Recognize Yourself With A Completely Symmetrical Face?
Co.Design
Julian Wolkenstein reimagines faces as if they were perfectly symmetrical. The results are fascinating.
Should Justin Bieber Invest In Your Enterprise Solution?
Fast Company
Austin Carr explores the recent proliferation of celebrity and company unions.
11 Of The Most Influential Infographics Of The 19th Century
Co.Design
Susan Schulten brings you the most historically significant infographics.
The Ultimate Personal Brand Builder? Your Very Own App
Fast Company
Want instant credibility? Get yourself an app.
Watch: The Most Epic Lego Contraption Of All Time
Co.Design
These are definitely not the same legos that I played with as a kid.
Charlie Sheen Ruined My Brand: Ad.ly’s Walter Delph
Fast Company
Just another reason to never align your brand with Charlie Sheen.
How To Be A Happy And Successful Creative Freelancer (Or Work With One)
Co.Create
Rae Ann Fera gives an in-depth look at the lives of successful freelancers.
How To Manage When You Hate Being A Manager
Fast Company
Devora Zack offers great managerial advice for those looking to perfect their unchosen craft.
9. Surveillance-Camera Shy? Jam Big Brother With Pixelhead
Co.Create
This creepy mask should work to keep your identity safe. Just don’t expect to make too many friends with it on.
The Future Of Working From Home
Co.Exist
A recent survey from Citris Systems predicts that even more of us will be working from home in the near future.
Check out our favorite stories from around the web this week.
1. Is Barack Obama The President?
The Guardian
Recent polls predict another 4 years of Obama. Make sure you play with those balloons, too.
Slate
Bringing jobs back to the USA, one cured, domestically raised humane sausage at a time.
3. Cell Phone Habit Too Hard To Break? You May Have Nomophobia
NY Daily News
Checking your cell phone too much? You may actually have a problem.
