10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Symmetrical Faces, Most Influential Infographics, And More

1. Would You Recognize Yourself With A Completely Symmetrical Face? Co.Design Julian Wolkenstein reimagines faces as if they were perfectly symmetrical. The results are fascinating.

2. Should Justin Bieber Invest In Your Enterprise Solution? Fast Company Austin Carr explores the recent proliferation of celebrity and company unions.

3. 11 Of The Most Influential Infographics Of The 19th Century Co.Design Susan Schulten brings you the most historically significant infographics.

4. The Ultimate Personal Brand Builder? Your Very Own App Fast Company Want instant credibility? Get yourself an app.

5. Watch: The Most Epic Lego Contraption Of All Time Co.Design These are definitely not the same legos that I played with as a kid.

6. Charlie Sheen Ruined My Brand: Ad.ly’s Walter Delph Fast Company Just another reason to never align your brand with Charlie Sheen.

7. How To Be A Happy And Successful Creative Freelancer (Or Work With One) Co.Create Rae Ann Fera gives an in-depth look at the lives of successful freelancers.

8. How To Manage When You Hate Being A Manager Fast Company Devora Zack offers great managerial advice for those looking to perfect their unchosen craft.

9. Surveillance-Camera Shy? Jam Big Brother With Pixelhead Co.Create This creepy mask should work to keep your identity safe. Just don’t expect to make too many friends with it on.

10. The Future Of Working From Home Co.Exist A recent survey from Citris Systems predicts that even more of us will be working from home in the near future.

