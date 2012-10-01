5 Ways To Expand Your Network In Minutes

Everything happens because of someone you know, someone in your network. If you are having a hard time finding a job, landing a client, or even getting a date, chances are high that it is because you do not have the one person you need in your network.

Here is the way to grow your network today, right now:

1.Get in touch with someone you have not talked to in awhile just to say hello. Not only is it nice to touch base and catch up with old friends, co workers and acquaintances, you never know what they are working on or who they are working with. Once you make this call, you have just grown your network back to one more.

2.Join an association or group focused on the industry or network you would like to be a part of, then attend their meetings and get involved. Just joining and doing nothing will equal the same thing you get from this group–nothing.

3.Utilize social media and the network you already have to find out about events with people you want to work with–happy hours, parties, golf tournaments, whatever. Find out where they are and join in.

4.Find a cause you are passionate about and volunteer. Nonprofits not only need help with their events but sometimes need that help in their offices or at their service locations as well. Added bonus: Karma, baby!

5.Last but not least, make sure your friends and family members know what it is you need. These are the people who most want to see you succeed. They can’t help if you don’t voice what it is you are looking for. You never know who might be in their network.