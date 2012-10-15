Former Gatorade President Moves To Equinox

As president of Gatorade, Sarah Robb O’Hagan revived a flag­ging brand and earned a spot on this year’s list of the 100 Most Creative People in Business. This sum­mer, Robb O’Hagan announced that she would be joining the fitness company Equinox, which she’s long been passion­ate about, as president. “This is a case of build­ing on the momen­tum that already exists,” she says. Equi­nox is cur­rently expand­ing inter­nationally and recently added brands Soul­Cycle and Blink to its portfolio.