advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Former Gatorade President Moves To Equinox

Former Gatorade President Moves To Equinox
Photo by Dylan Coulter
By Lindsey Kratochwill1 minute Read

As president of Gatorade, Sarah Robb O’Hagan revived a flag­ging brand and earned a spot on this year’s list of the 100 Most Creative People in Business. This sum­mer, Robb O’Hagan announced that she would be joining the fitness company Equinox, which she’s long been passion­ate about, as president. “This is a case of build­ing on the momen­tum that already exists,” she says. Equi­nox is cur­rently expand­ing inter­nationally and recently added brands Soul­Cycle and Blink to its portfolio.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life