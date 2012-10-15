Alta Bicycle Share Launch Delayed Until March 2013

New York City’s partnership with Alta Bicycle Share, which we wrote about in July/August’s “Wheeling and Dealing,” was set to introduce 10,000 bikes to the city streets in July. But the launch of the program, which is funded by Citibank and MasterCard, has been delayed until March 2013. “The software doesn’t work,” Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on his radio program. Some have attributed the problem to the fact that Portland, Oregon–based Alta uses equipment by Public Bike System Co., which recently severed ties with tech provider 8D. “New York City demands a world-class bike-share system, and we need to ensure that Citi Bike launches as flawlessly as New Yorkers expect on day one,” said DOT commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan in a statement. Alta and the DOT declined to comment.
