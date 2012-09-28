More People Than Ever Consume News On Mobile Devices–Unless They Don’t

According to a new study by the Pew Research Center, our digital news consumption habits have radically changed since 2010: Nearly twice as many users in 2012 got news from devices like smartphones and tablets compared to the number in 2010. And social networks as a news source were almost three times as popular.

Twitter, as GigaOm points out, wasn’t as popular a news source as it’s widely believed to be. Only 3% of online news seekers hunting general news reports said they got news from Twitter and, more surprisingly, under 30 percent of people who regularly use Twitter said that’s where they got their news.

But Pew’s data ont newspaper consumption, suggesting that just 29% of survey takers who’d accessed news in the previous day read a newspaper–compared to 24% in 2008–is in conflict with other research data recently published by NADbank about Canadian readers. This new survey says that 6% more Canadians are reading newspapers in 2012 than they were five years ago. But then again, many Canadians apparently also leave their doors unlocked.