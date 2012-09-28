Instagram Now Bigger Than Twitter On U.S. Mobiles

Instagram has a greater pull than Twitter on mobile devices in the U.S., says a new survey. The report, by ComScore, says that the photo-sharing site acquired by Facebook over the summer has 7.3 million daily users in the U.S., compared to Twitter’s 6.9 million.

Likewise, those who used Instagram spent more time looking at its photos than Twitter users did reading 140-character missives–257 minutes against 170 minutes–despite the fact that there are more Tweeters than Instagrammers in the U.S.

Great news for Facebook. Now they just have to work out how to monetize their $1 billion acquisition.