This Week In Bots: And A Robotic Tuna Will Lead Us

Telepresence robots are on the march. The latest to join the seemingly endless brigade is Suitable Technologies Beam “ Remote Presence System .” It’s 62 inches tall, weighs 95 pounds, and sports a 17-inch monitor on the top, which means the face of its remote human operator may be more life-size than other devices. But unlike some of these, it’s actually going on sale, shipping in November for $16,000 plus another $950 for a charger dock. If you can ignore the annoying characters in the clip below, it’ll remind you how useful this tech may be in the office of the near future.

Recently, there’s been news of Toyota’s Human Support Robot, a device designed to help in the homes of people with reduced mobility. Now there’s new video, which gives a sense of its impressive size and its dexterity. The HSR is not quite up to sci-fi levels of intelligence or object manipulation, but it’s definitely a peek at a robot that could help manage the needs of our aging populations.

Although the Wall-Ye vineyard robot has been around for a while, he’s hit the news this week and gained popularity due to his name and passing resemblance to that famous Pixar cartoon robot. He’s an experimental machine designed to navigate autonomously by GPS around a vineyard–he’s able to detect individual trees right now and perform mundane tasks like checking for disease and monitoring soil and temperature matters. In the future he’ll be able to prune, too.

Foxconn accelerating robots. In the wake of riots and a series of worker strikes, Foxconn may be considering accelerating its plan to bring up to a million robots onto its high-tech production lines. The robots are planned to push human workers into more complex, rewarding jobs instead of repetitive mandraulic tasks.

Robot security tuna. If work by Boston Engineering Corp. goes well, biomimicing robot fish may soon be patrolling the inshore waters of the U.S. Shaped a little like a tuna, the fish is designed to be better at remaining stationary in ocean currents while its sensor array investigates ships’ hulls for contraband or signs of terrorist threats.

Grishin invests. Double Robotics has planned a telepresence robot that’s reminiscent of a Segway and should be one of the most affordable of its class when it goes on sale. Now Russian firm Grishin Robotics has injected $250,000 into the firm to help it achieve its goals. It’s the first investment from Grishin, which was set up to give cash to exactly this sort of enterprise.

This week California’s Governor Jerry Brown signed a document at Google’s HQ that confirmed California as the third state in the U.S., after Nevada and Florida, that will allow driverless cars on its roads. Similar laws are planned for Hawaii and Oklahoma.

Governor Brown’s move means driverless cars could be on the streets of California by 2015, although the law will require a licensed driver to be ready to drive the car if the robot fails. Brown has argued that the move will actually create jobs, because in the car-dominated U.S. it will allow more mobility-challenged people to get around and perhaps go to work (which seems at odds with the law’s requirement to have a licensed driver in the car).