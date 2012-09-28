Apple Maps And The Danger Of Overestimating Your Company’s Strengths

As if the release of the new iPhone 5 weren’t enough to jolt smartphone users of the world into action, Apple preceded its debut with an operating system upgrade. iOS6, unveiled two days before the slimmer and longer iPhone 5, left consumers and the media polarized . But one update everyone seemed to agree on was the subpar functionality of the new Apple Maps application.

As everyone now knows, iOS6’s developers replaced Google’s Maps application with Apple’s proprietary mapping utility, developed through company acquisitions and with help from TomTom. Initial reviews noted the lack of integrated transit directions (a default in Google’s Maps), location inaccuracies, missing landmark information, and imperfect (even melted!) 3-D views.

While the critical backlash hasn’t dented sales of the fifth-generation iPhone, we can apply this misstep to a larger enterprise issue: How should companies evaluate which functions are better outsourced and which should be maintained in-house? These often mission-critical decisions–when made out of haste or hubris–can be enough to put brand reputation and loyalty at stake.

Why do firms decide to bring otherwise outsourced functions in-house? In the case of Apple, clearly this was a message to its competition. Google’s Android devices are one of Apple’s top opponents in terms of market share. And at face value, giving its main competitor prime real estate on the home screen of tens of millions of iPhones and iPads everywhere seemed like an egregious concession of free, competitive advertising. But when it came time to execute on the strategy of bringing a previously open-sourced application in-house, it would appear that Apple’s product development team had neither the time nor skill set to be successful, thus propelling the brand into an unwanted spotlight.

Considering your company’s competitive landscape undoubtedly has a rightful place in any business-strategy decision, but in order to be effective, a strategy needs to incorporate other factors.

Beyond the inherent desire to keep competitors out of your product offering, there is a brief but crucial two-point checklist that business managers and C-level executives should use to successfully evaluate the potential to outsource or internalize: cost and competency.

Tackling the money issue may appear straightforward. A concise analysis of expenditures for building a product or service internally (talent acquisition, resources, technology, etc.) can be compared side by side to the same list for outsourcing prices, and in many cases, outsourcing is the cheaper option. But as we move from the textbook definition of “cost” to its real-world meaning and consider risks of quality control and undesirable outcomes, a more complex metric presents itself. What is the cost to the brand equity to deliver an inferior product or service?