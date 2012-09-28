“What Do I Want To Do When I Grow Up?” Is The Wrong Question To Ask

And so my chapter on “What do I want to do when I grow up?” comes to a close.

This is a process that started in the first grade when I was programmed to begin thinking about the singular career path that I would take for the rest of my life. The assignment from my teacher was “simple”: Write down what you want to do and draw a picture of it.

But it wasn’t simple for me. I watched all the other boys and girls write down “teacher” and “firefighter” and “doctor.” I watched them draw firetrucks and sailboats and planes.

But my page stayed blank.

I pondered whether to be an entrepreneur like my mom, a computer programmer like my babysitter’s dad, or a doctor who saved people’s lives. I sat and sat and sat, unable to decide. I never finished that assignment that day. In fact, it took me over 20 years to complete it.

When I graduated from college, I set out on a journey to figure out what I wanted to do with my life.

My unconventional career path took me to five major national and international cities. I stayed at jobs for as long as 18 months and as short as one month. I sold all of my belongings and moved cross-country because my intuition told me to. I worked with more than 15 different startups in one year of living in New York City. I started a blog to document my journey–both the learning and the mistakes. I started a website to document the stories of people boldly pursuing their life’s work. I messed up two startups. I accidentally turned insomnia into a global movement. I met with tarot card readers, talked strategy with multimillion-dollar entrepreneurs, and helped a best-selling author launch a publishing company, all to see if I could answer the question I’d been wondering about since I was 5: What do I want to do when I grow up?