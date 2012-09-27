Murdoch Cools Down Hostilities In War Against “Parasite” Google

Rupert Murdoch is to perform a volte-face on his decision to pull his publications’ items from Google’s search engine in the hope of garnering some extra revenue. The news suggests that the Australian-born U.S. citizen has admitted defeat in his war against the search engine and understands that the original decision, made over two years ago, has harmed his papers’ growth. But it’s not a case of ripping off the filmy negligee (surely thick flannel pajamas? The Editor) of his publications’ paywall negligee to reveal his buxom news operations as nature intended. Why on earth would the Dirty Digger, as the U.K.’s satirists have dubbed him, provide content for free?