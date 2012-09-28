How Dobango Helps Foster Consumer Relationships On Pinterest

Pinterest is one of the fastest growing social photo sharing platforms –and not just that, it’s on track to be the fourth-largest traffic source in the world.

In an August 2012 Fast Company piece called The Rise of Visual Social Media, Ekaterina Walter offers the following:

Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest have ushered in visual marketing as the breakout trend for 2012. When it comes to their products, businesses are learning to show, not tell, and visual content sites are fueling our desire for beautiful photography and sensational design. Two years ago, marketers were spreading the maxim that “content is king,” but now, it seems, “a picture really is worth a thousand words.”

This visual social media trend hasn’t gone unnoticed by B2C marketers, who have been trying to build and foster relationships directly with consumers on Pinterest.

Dobango recently introduced the Dobango Pinterest Social Marketing Solution, the first of its kind in the Pinterest space. I spoke with Scott and Beth Granai, owners of Outta The Park Eats, Inc., about a promotion they ran using the Dobango platform to promote their mostly organic Outta The Park BBQ Sauce.

Scott and Beth believe that social media is critical for smaller brands who lack big advertising budgets. They believe that social media executed really well is more about the participant than the brand–it keeps the spotlight on the participant and allows a level of direct engagement that isn’t possible through traditional forms of advertising.

Outta the Park was intrigued by Pinterest as a B2C marketing tool. 95% of Pinterest users are women, an incredibly important demographic for food brands as women are the shoppers in most families. Scott and Beth were drawn to the highly-visual platform–people post beautiful food pictures there. Pinterest felt like a terrific fit for their brand.

So, what happened?