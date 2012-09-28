How Dobango Helps Foster Consumer Relationships On Pinterest

Pinterest is one of the fastest growing social photo sharing platforms–and not just that, it’s on track to be the fourth-largest traffic source in the world.
In an August 2012 Fast Company piece called The Rise of Visual Social Media, Ekaterina Walter offers the following:
Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest have ushered in visual marketing as the breakout trend for 2012. When it comes to their products, businesses are learning to show, not tell, and visual content sites are fueling our desire for beautiful photography and sensational design. Two years ago, marketers were spreading the maxim that “content is king,” but now, it seems, “a picture really is worth a thousand words.”
This visual social media trend hasn’t gone unnoticed by B2C marketers, who have been trying to build and foster relationships directly with consumers on Pinterest.
Dobango recently introduced the Dobango Pinterest Social Marketing Solution, the first of its kind in the Pinterest space. I spoke with Scott and Beth Granai, owners of Outta The Park Eats, Inc., about a promotion they ran using the Dobango platform to promote their mostly organic Outta The Park BBQ Sauce.
Scott and Beth believe that social media is critical for smaller brands who lack big advertising budgets. They believe that social media executed really well is more about the participant than the brand–it keeps the spotlight on the participant and allows a level of direct engagement that isn’t possible through traditional forms of advertising.
Outta the Park was intrigued by Pinterest as a B2C marketing tool. 95% of Pinterest users are women, an incredibly important demographic for food brands as women are the shoppers in most families. Scott and Beth were drawn to the highly-visual platform–people post beautiful food pictures there. Pinterest felt like a terrific fit for their brand.
So, what happened?
Before the contest, Outta the Park had no Pinterest presence or followers. To get started, they turned to more mature social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google+ to drive awareness and participation. Things got rolling quickly and very soon the contest itself was driving new entries and engagement from more than 1,000 consumers who were not previously aware of Outta the Park. “The coolest thing was to see a number of the contestants (many of whom were food bloggers) drive votes, impressions and comments on our Pinterest board by using their own Facebook and Twitter feeds to further promote the contest,” said Beth. “Many of the food bloggers have thousands of followers of their own, so reaching them was a critical success factor for the contest.”
When the Dobango-powered contest concluded, Outta the Park generated more than 1500 Pinterest interactions–likes, comments, repins, and follows. Many of the new Facebook followers were prominent food bloggers and the fans that they brought over to Outta the Park with them. “The contest ended a month ago and, thanks to the momentum it generated, we continue to add new followers on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter every day,” said Scott.
The Pinterest contest helped Scott and Beth jump start their social media campaign for Outta the Park. The Dobango solution made it easy for them with turnkey Tweets and Facebook posts. The contest was very simple to execute in terms of sign up, ranking winners (daily and grand prize) and notifications. It’s not possible for people to double-vote; it’s one vote per person per day which means a far less contrived contest result. And, Scott and Beth have captured an email address from contest entrants so they have a way of following up with them. If Pinterest users have connected Facebook to their account, “pins” on Pinterest appear in Facebook which focuses even more eyeballs on their brand.
Scott and Beth feel that the Dobango Pinterest platform plays to the best practice of what social media does and gives small, niche brands the ability to make a big splash on a limited budget, leveling the playing field with prominent brands. It also helps drive brand interest to their retailers.
Dave Gardner can be reached on Twitter and via his website at Gardner & Associates Consulting.
