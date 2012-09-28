Mary Barra Drives The Future Of GM

When it comes to glass ceilings in the auto industry, just put Mary Barra behind the wheel of any GM car and she’ll likely figure out a way to blast right through them. Sure, there are plenty of women taking lead roles in car design and manufacturing (we’ve talked to several of them here , here and here ), but Barra’s in a coveted spot.

Current CEO Dan Akerson tipped his hat to her executive prowess by naming her to the short list of top brass who would succeed him. This came just a year after he placed Barra in the driver’s seat of GM’s global product development efforts. As senior vice president, she has her hand in everything from engineering to quality control as well as overseeing about 30,000 people and managing a multibillion-dollar budget.

Sound impressive? It should. Now that GM’s pulled itself back from bankruptcy and reclaimed its spot as the world’s top automaker (selling 9 million vehicles–a fact often overshadowed in a firestorm of criticism about the company’s post-bailout performance–in 2011), Barra’s the highest-ranking woman in the industry.

Right now, Barra’s too busy to be drafting plans to redecorate the corner office. In fact, she insists, “I have the best job in the company already. I am surrounded by great new cars, trucks, and cross-overs every day, and I play a role in bringing new innovations and vehicle designs to life.” She did make some time to talk to us about leadership and the lessons she’s learned during her 32 years at GM.

Love Your Work

“They don’t write songs about toasters and iPhones,” Barra quips, “But cars make it into a lot of them.” Though she’s not quick to call herself an auto geek, Barra’s got a sense of purpose in her work that has taken her through three decades. She says she feels as though she’s had a lot of careers within GM, ranging from stints in communications to managing Detroit’s Hamtramk assembly plant. “I have had many experiences that helped me grow and take with me a fundamental understanding of the industry and our challenges.” In addition to working for great leaders, Barra says, she attacked each new position “like I am going to do it for the rest of my life.” With that much passion and energy, she says, managers can’t help but take an interest in you.

Though she’s never worked directly in design, Barra’s not concerned about critics who say she couldn’t lead GM without that experience. “Where I can contribute most to my team is applying my formal engineering training, experience, and leadership,” she says, citing her wide-ranging experience as a unique perspective to see a new vehicle from its initial concept as a line on paper, through engineering, to production, and ultimately to the customer.

Put Everything on the Table

Barra’s more than just a lifelong employee at GM, she’s the second generation in her family to do that. Her father spent 39 years as a diemaker at Pontiac and retired just six months before her own career began as an 18-year old co-op student at the Pontiac Motor division of General Motors Institute (now Kettering University). In addition to paving the way for her degree in electrical engineering, Barra says it was then that she learned the importance of taking responsibility for problem solving. “If you don’t address problems head on, they don’t go away–they get bigger. Get the right people together, address the challenges, and keep moving forward.”