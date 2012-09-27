Why HBO, NBC, and Comcast Are Betting On A Startup To Power Their Second Screens

Let’s say you’re the television industry. A Nielsen study says that 88% of tablet owners and 86% of smartphone owners are using mobile devices while they watch your shows. Some of them are playing Angry Birds, but some of them are Shazaming to get more information, checking into content with GetGlue , and tweeting about plots in real time.

This is the point that likely stands out to you: Bad Piggies, Shazam, GetGlue, and Twitter are all making money by capturing your viewers’ attention on mobile devices. You, the television industry titan, are likely not. At least not directly.

So what are you going to do about it? You might try to make apps that provide a second-screen environment for each show. But those are expensive to develop, and they don’t deliver a great experience for channel surfers who don’t want to app surf simultaneously. You might promote the existing social media conversation around your shows, but that won’t directly promote increases to your bottom line.

Anthony Rose and Ernesto Schmitt

Perhaps it’s time to partner up.

That’s what NBCUniversal, Comcast (which owns a controlling interest in NBCUniversal) and HBO have decided. On Thursday, the companies announced partnerships with Zeebox, a startup app designed to play sidekick to any television show. NBC and Comcast have invested an undisclosed amount in the startup. British Sky Broadcasting has previously taken a 10% stake.

Launched in the U.K. last January, Zeebox has been downloaded by 1.5 million people there. It launches in the U.S. Thursday.

The app isn’t an alternative venue for shows the way Hulu and Netflix are. Instead, it aims to enhance programs as they’re watched on a television set. The free app not only acts as a program guide–telling users, for instance, which shows are being most discussed or watched by their friends–but also as a remote. Meanwhile, it allows any broadcaster to add additional content like videos, games, and polls to their shows’ digital hub. Even if a show’s producers don’t participate, users will find a dedicated page for it with relevant Twitter chatter, additional information, and a chatroom on Zeebox.