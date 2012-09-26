Google Play Hits 25 Billion Downloads In Under Four Years

It took them three years and eleven months to do it, but Google Play has passed the 25 billion downloads mark. And of those, the last 15 million apps were purchased in under a year – which goes to show how Android’s worldwide dominance on the mobile device front is beginning to make a real difference. To celebrate the milestone Google is offering some gnarly discounts for the next few days, with apps from developers such as Rovio and EA on sale for just 25 cents.