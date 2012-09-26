Charlie Sheen Ruined My Brand: Ad.ly’s Walter Delph

“I am on a drug. It’s called Charlie Sheen. It’s not available. If you try it once, you will die. Your face will melt off and your children will weep over your exploded body.”

That was Charlie Sheen last year, during his bizarre, extended, very public mind freak, describing what a toot o’ Sheen will do to your person. What he didn’t say is that it might also annihilate your brand.

Witness Ad.ly.

In 2011, the Los Angeles-based startup, which tied celebrity endorsements to social media, made waves for signing Sheen to its roster of A-listers. Sheen’s outbursts brought Ad.ly universal media attention (from the LA Times, Forbes, CNBC, and so forth), and solidified him as a Twitter-advertising powerhouse. But like so many celebrity endorsements and partnerships, there was an inevitable downside. When the tiger blood buzz wore off–and all that was left was a history of drug abuse, alleged domestic abuse, and a reported love of prostitutes–Ad.ly found itself trying to contain a rare, unpredictable species of Hollywood animal.

Walter Delph

“You won’t hear me talk about Charlie Sheen–I won’t even say the words ‘Charlie Sheen,'” says Ad.ly’s Walter Delph, who became the company’s new CEO in March. “We are not working with Charlie Sheen. I just think it was detrimental to our business.”

Delph adds that associating with the wrong celebrity–in this case, Sheen–can, in Hollywood speak, get your brand typecast. And Ad.ly found itself in a role it never intended to play. “It ruined our credibility around town, meaning Los Angeles,” Delph says. “And it made this entire space–not just Ad.ly, but influence marketing in general–weaker. It dumbed it down. It took this business back six to 12 months.”

Sheen’s taint was so bitter that Ad.ly has decided to pivot. Delph says he has replaced most of “the old regime with new people” and changed the company’s business model from one that focuses mostly on tabloid stars to one that relies on an increasingly niche set of influencers. The Kardashians are still free to use Ad.ly, of course, but it’s looking to expand its roster to include less expected “publishing partners,” Delph says. “I wanted to reposition the business away from just talking about celebrity tweeting … we’re not just working with celebrities, but artists and musicians and chefs and physicists and business leaders–anyone who has an engaged audience.” Additionally, the company has expanded to Facebook and YouTube, and is looking into other platforms such as Pinterest and Tumblr.