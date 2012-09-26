Social Security And Welfare Payments Go Biometric

In South Africa, MasterCard has unveiled one of the world’s first debit card-based payment systems for welfare benefits and social security. The new project, released for the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), will disburse government pension, disability, and public assistance payments onto a biometric debit card. Unlike normal debit cards, the South African cards require users to have their fingerprints and voices digitally analyzed by computers. In effect, they’re the next generation of the EBT cards commonly used for food stamps in the United States.

The South African government hopes the new cards will cut down on fraud, and MasterCard hopes the program will introduce card services to millions of poor people with no bank accounts. But the question is how the new cards will play out in real life.

Suitcase-size enrollment and disbursement centers have been deployed by MasterCard’s local partners, Grindrod Bank and Net1, to SASSA offices throughout South Africa. In order to have funds disbursed onto their card, aid recipients have to verify their fingerprints and voices with a biometric reader. Watch the video below to find out more.





MasterCard is involved in a similar partnership with the United Nations World Food Program and has been exploring similar programs in Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates, and India. Because South Africa is building their electronic payments disbursement infrastructure from scratch, MasterCard and their local partners were able to quickly implement a biometrics-based system.

The fees to put a similar system into effect in a populous American state such as California or New Jersey for public assistance disbursement would be astronomical. However, the Treasury Department has been heavily pushing social security and SSI payments via prepaid debit cards for the unbanked. Of course, these cards come with high ATM cash withdrawal fees.

South Africa is currently in the process of transitioning over to the new card-based disbursement system. According to MasterCard’s Elise Mazzetti, more than 3 million South Africans have already received biometric cards since the program launched in March 2012. By March 2013, more than 10 million South Africans–nearly one-fifth of the country’s population–will be using the biometrics cards to receive their welfare and social security payments.

The South African government has been especially eager to introduce biometric welfare cards. Endemic welfare fraud is commonplace in South Africa, with approximately one-quarter of all social security payments being fraudulently disbursed. Unlike the public assistance disbursement systems of the United States and Canada, South Africa requires recipients to visit banks and present only an identification booklet and a PIN–both of which are easily spoofed. Cases of small-time criminals collecting benefits for dead relatives or selling their PINs are commonplace.