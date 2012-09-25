Your Smartphone Is Listening To You Sleep: The Next Terrifying, Awesome Frontier In Voice Tech

Last week Siri, Apple’s voice-commanded digital assistant, got an upgrade that gave her many new powers. But developments in voice recognition tech across all kinds of devices mean that your next-next-gen smartphone will easily surpass Siri’s passive listening skills and turn it, and systems like it, into chat-happy, always-on life mates.

Nuance is the company behind many of the innovations in voice recognition, and may or may not have played a part in the latest iteration of Siri, which grew out of SRI International. The recent advances in voice tech are partly due to developments in the core technology of voice recognition and partly due to Nuance’s clever choice to make a database of millions of bits of real speech from its users, which it can use to train and optimize its algorithms–even to the point of better understanding different dialects. This week the company’s chief technology officer Vlad Sejnoha revealed that Nuance has been working with chip manufacturers to give smartphones an amazing new voice-command power. Nuance wants to give phones the power to listen to you when they’re otherwise “asleep.”





Think about how often your phone is just lying there, mute and dark-screened on your desk or bedside cabinet. All that billion-dollar tech (at least in terms of R&D) is sitting there idle, passive … wasted. It’ll wake up, sure, when you get an email or someone rings it, but to interact with it yourself you have to wake it up and then tap at its screen or engage with its voice command system–this may or may not be Siri, or Samsung’s S-Voice or Google’s own rumored Majel project.

The different scenario Nuance’s CTO imagines is that in the future your phone will always be listening. Isn’t that a bit stalker-y?

So your phone is quietly sitting there, sipping at battery power so it doesn’t consume that precious resource, until you ask it when your next meeting is, or if it can text your partner or if it’s going to rain later. The benefits are obvious, says Sejnoha–there’s less of a barrier to using it because you don’t have to turn on the device, and indeed if a strong mic is involved, you won’t even have to be near it. Nuance is even working on making its system better at isolating a user’s voice from background chatter so you could even drop it into conversations with your friends, throwing a question at your smartphone even while talking to other people in a noisy environment.

This isn’t far off, Sejnoha explained to Fast Company in an email: “It’s hard to predict exactly, but probably somewhere on the order of one to two years.” While some current speech systems do allow devices to passively listen for commands, “Future implementations will allow the user to speak a single utterance that will both wake the device up and convey the desired intent, and do so in a manner that conserves power.” Quite apart from super-charging the already sizable emotional attachment we have with our smartphones, this is going to have an enormous impact on daily life.





Siri 3.0 and her kin will likely be listening all the time, which means you’ll use them more, and it will probably choose to volunteer information a bit more. Nuance’s CTO, sensitive to this, added a rider to his discussion about the amazing potential of this tech–it shouldn’t be used to make “creepy” apps. What this means is yet to be determined, but the fact he mentioned Microsoft’s hated Clippy system is telling.