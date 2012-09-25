Foxconn Plant Back To Normal After Stoppage, Claims Production Not Affected

Order has been resumed at Foxconn’s Taiyuen factory in China, after it was closed by rioting workers. The BBC is saying that the firm, which manufactures devices for several tech companies, is claiming that its output will not be affected by the 24-hour stoppage.

The same report pours scorn on Foxconn’s claim that the riot was down to a brawl between a couple of employees on separate production lines. The factory has brought in new workers to deal with demand for the iPhone 5, and the increased staff numbers, coupled with attitudinal security guards have led to tension in the plant.