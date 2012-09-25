Twitter Airs Entire TV Episode A Week Before Its Broadcast Date

Fox TV has teamed up with Twitter to show the season premiere of one of its shows in its entirety a week before its broadcast date. The first episode of the third season of Raising Hope is available now until 11.59 p.m. on Thursday, and it will be shown on TV for the first time on October 2. Although the music industry has used this tactic before–a J.Lo video was available only through the social networking site, and Dutch DJ Tiesto has broadcast an entire gig live–it’s the first time Hollywood has got in on the action.