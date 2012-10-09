Undrip’s Secret To Staying Fast Without Losing Your Looks

Conventional engineering wisdom is to ship a product barebones, get some feedback, then iterate. But Mick Hagen wanted his app, Undrip , to work differently than other reader apps. Maybe that’s because Hagen isn’t just the company’s founder, he’s the team’s UX/UI designer.

“There’s this idea that you should get your MVP (minimum viable product) out there and then you’re off to the races getting user feedback,” says Hagen, whose 80-person education startup, Zinch, was acquired last year. “Whatever we deem as ‘minimum,’ I still want that to be absolutely gorgeous.”

But how does a startup app shop like Undrip balance agile development with perfectionist design and still manage to throw a few easter eggs into the basket? In any startup there’s a ticking clock: Good design takes time, and getting an app to market fast is crucial for a small team’s momentum. Undrip is an especially intricate experience, one that leaves you with the impression it took years to create. Yet Hagen says his team works more rapidly than most, pushing a new build at least as often as Apple approves the previous one.





“We’re like a duck swimming upstream,” he says. “Above water our feathers carefully placed, calm and composed, but underwater our feet are moving like crazy.” Without speed, Undrip would be chum for bigger competitors like Flipboard. “If we weren’t so agile,” he says, “there’s simply no way we could compete with them.”

The use case for Undrip is similar to any catch-up-on-your-day social network reader, but with less extraneous nonsense. Where news readers try to auto-curate articles based on general interests, Undrip merely pulls content out of your social feeds and displays it in a beautiful, digestible and easily shareable format. Content is sorted into articles, videos, photos and so on; the most popular stuff bubbles to the top.

While Undrip has made subtle visual evolutions since its beta launched in June, the backend, which Hagen cobbled together after teaching himself to code this past summer, has since been gutted and rebuilt by his team. “Funny thing is that all our engineers were originally PHP developers,” he says, “but when I started working on it I started in Python, so everyone else had to learn and adapt.” The Python framework Django helped the team save time as they migrated to a PostgreSQL database; a Redis caching layer stores key values to aid its performance.