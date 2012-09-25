Apple Announces 5 Million iPhone 5 Units Shifted In First Weekend

Never mind its shortcomings, feel the heft of its sales, says Apple about the iPhone 5. A statement released from Cupertino yesterday announced that five million units had been sold in the first three days of availability. Tim Cook was, naturally, ebullient at the news, confirming that the firm had completely sold out of its first batch of supplies but was still receiving shipments.

Steve Wozniak weighed in on the Apple Maps debate, saying that, while its shortcomings were disappointing, they weren’t so severe. Speaking from Australia, where he had queued up to buy the latest iPhone, Woz said that, unlike his Android phone, navigation by voice was proving difficult.

On the face of this storm at a T-junction, Google seems to be having the last laugh. Eric Schmidt admitted yesterday his firm had no plans to release an iOS6 version of Google Maps, although there was daily phone love between Google and Apple on the subject. One news site claimed that he was critical of Apple’s behaviour over the Maps hoo-ha, but his comments were about as abrasive as cashmere Y-fronts. The chairman’s comments do, however, waft a cashmere-gloved finger vaguely in Apple’s direction as regards the culpability of the fiasco, but leave just about all the questions we want answered unanswered. Bo-ring.

Did Apple drop Google? Was the contract between the two firms up? Did Google want more money than Apple was willing to pay? Is there a Google Maps app? Will it be Apple refusing to stock it in the App Store, or is Google looking to sweep up iPhone 5 users dissatisfied with Apple Maps towards an Android future and thus will keep its product away from iOS6 devices? Anyway, who cares about all of this when you can navigate to the Google Maps using your browser and save it to your phone’s screen almost as if it were an app?

A couple of other reports illustrate just how cagey the current relationship is between the two firms. Before the Maps scandal even hit, Apple was looking for specialists in the field, and now, reports TechCrunch, they are actively hiring folk with previous experience at Google.