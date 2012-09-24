advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Cryptocat 2 Is Here

Cryptocat 2 Is Here
By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

Cryptocat, the popular encrypted online chatting platform, just launched their second edition. Cryptocat 2 went into public beta on September 23 as a browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. The new version, which sports an 8-bit video game inspired aesthetic similar to its predecessor, has a redesigned user interface, support for Off-The-Record encryption, uses the XMPP-MUC protocol, and has support for 18 languages. Creator Nadim Kobeissi rebuilt the software from scratch for the rerelease; the original Cryptocat was the subject of fierce debates over security vulnerabilities. Due to its ease of use and retro style, Cryptocat has built a cult following over the past year.

To read news items as they develop, watch for more Fast Feed stories during the day, by clicking here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life