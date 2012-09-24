Cryptocat 2 Is Here

Cryptocat, the popular encrypted online chatting platform, just launched their second edition. Cryptocat 2 went into public beta on September 23 as a browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. The new version, which sports an 8-bit video game inspired aesthetic similar to its predecessor, has a redesigned user interface, support for Off-The-Record encryption, uses the XMPP-MUC protocol, and has support for 18 languages. Creator Nadim Kobeissi rebuilt the software from scratch for the rerelease; the original Cryptocat was the subject of fierce debates over security vulnerabilities. Due to its ease of use and retro style, Cryptocat has built a cult following over the past year.