SAP And The New B2B Marketing And Communications Model

If the German software company SAP AG is not yet at the top of your mind as one of the world’s most recognizable brands, here’s betting it will be. The business software management company was ranked the 24th most valuable brand in the world in 2011 ahead of Amazon and Nike. Not bad for a company that does the behind-the-scenes work that help businesses run better.

SAP has cracked the code on turning a giant company with 60,000 employees and 3,000 products that are sold in 130 countries into an integrated marketing and communications machine. Indeed, SAP has transformed its communications and marketing for today’s 24-7, multichannel, transparent world. And if SAP can do it with its 3,000 products, you can do it too.

So, what is the secret to its success in B2B PR and marketing?

Here are 4 key ways the company has strengthened itself:

1.Strategically used its 60,000 employees as brand ambassadors. As Hubertus Kuelps, SAP’s head of global communications, puts it, “It’s not about the seven spokespeople in our PR department but in how we can use our 60,000 employees as communicators, and how many folks within the company can produce content.”

Example: One smart way SAP employees are serving as brand ambassadors is through Forbes.com, where a paid sponsorship provides SAP with a blogging platform. Some 40 employees have blogged on the site from its CMO Jonathan Becher to Michael Brenner, SAP’s senor director of global marketing. Don’t expect to read brain-numbing tech pieces; the posts are highly accessible. Check out this fascinating one by Becher on the reverse psychology of likeability, which garnered 48,583 views, 464 tweets and 595 shares on Facebook. SAP says that Forbes Advoice (the official name of the sponsorship) generated over one million page views last year and brought it exposure to a more mainstream audience it otherwise would not reach.

2.Changed its marketing focus from a push to a pull mentality. Its marketing objective shifted from helping the sales force sell to helping buyers buy, according to Becher.